Sundance 2022: Mars One, Gentle, Klondike

“It’s beautiful. A beautiful dream,” Eunice (Camilla Damião) tells her younger brother Deivinho (Cícero Lucas) after he shares his dream to take part in Mars One mission set to colonize Mars in 2030. Writer/director Gabriel Martins’ “Marte Um (Mars One)” is filled many such tender moments. As the film begins, fireworks burst in the sky celebrating the election of right-wing president Bolsonaro. This political upheaval simmers in the background while a lower middle class Black family who live on the outskirts of an unnamed Brazilian slowly begin to feel its wake. As the political polarization of their nation rises, so does the tension for this tight knit family.

Obsessed with Neil deGrasse Tyson, Deivinho dreams of Mars while his father Wellington (Carlos Francisco) schemes to get him a tryout to join a major soccer association. University-age Eunice still shares a bunk bed with her brother, but when she meets and falls in love with the free spirited Joana (Ana Hilario) she craves independence for the first time. Meanwhile when their mother Tércia (Rejane Faria) survives a bombing that turns out to be a TV prank, she begins to believe she’s cursed.

This is a true four-hander, with equal time spent following the lives of this family as they exist in the world as individuals and as a family unit. However, it’s Camilla Damião who is the beating heart of this cast. This should be a star-making performance. Damião imbues Eunice with such strong empathy for those around her, crafting distinct chemistry with both her brother and her lover, and even while rebelling against their wishes the love she has for her parents is never far from the surface.

While certain beats may feel overly familiar for the genre, the hopeful vibe and warmth with which Martins tells his story and the strong bond of the four actors at its center cement the film as a real crowd-pleaser. If you don’t tear up a bit during the final scene you might want to check in on your heart.

With a similarly soft approach, Hungarian co-writer/directors Anna Eszter Nemes and László Csuja shine a light on the world of competitive bodybuilding with their melancholic romance “Gentle.” When we first meet Edina (played with a dreamy stoicism by real life world champion bodybuilder Eszter Csonka), cinematographer Zágon Nagy frames her from the chest up. Her buff, tanned body contrasted with her iridescent pink bikini top, thick eye makeup, and long blonde ponytail. This contrast is pushed further as we see her posing her full, muscular body in competition as soft ballad plays in the background.