Sundance 2022: Cha Cha Real Smooth, Palm Trees and Power Lines, Alice, Blood

Raiff plays Andrew, a college graduate who has moved home with his younger brother (Evan Assante), mother (Leslie Mann) and mom’s boyfriend (Brad Garrett) while he tries to figure out what’s next. His girlfriend is off traveling in Spain, and he’s stuck working at a place called Meat Sticks, but he maintains a surprising general optimism. He’s not the traditional sad sack slacker that we’ve seen in so many other college dramedies. On the contrary, he’s such the optimist in the community that he ends up working as a “party starter” at bar and bat mitzvahs in the area. He’s the guy who gets the kids on the dance floor, even if he sometimes has to fill his water bottle with another clear liquid to keep his energy up.

Through these events, which aren’t coincidentally about a time where the Jewish religion believes someone has “become a man,” something Andrew is still figuring out nine years later, he meets a local mom named Domino (a phenomenal Dakota Johnson, doing some of the best work of her career), and her autistic daughter Lola (Vanessa Burghardt). If Andrew is the extrovert in the room, Domino is the introvert, protective of her daughter and wary of others. Andrew’s kindness to Lola interests Domino, and he’s equally fascinated by this beautiful woman who he wants to help find happiness, but “Cha Cha Real Smooth” isn’t a traditional rom-com with an age gap. It’s a film that’s always shifting in that sense, centering the growing connection between Domino & Andrew in one scene, but then allowing for tangents like Andrew teaching his younger brother about love, hooking up with an old high school classmate (Odeya Rush), or trying to help his mother.

“Cha Cha Real Smooth” is a film about those messy years, when we’re trying to figure out who we are, what we want, and more than most films like this, what we can offer other people in the world. So many early-20s crisis films are about selfish pursuits of identity, but I admire the value Raiff puts in connection. He's also becoming a better actor and proven already to be a strong director of performance. He draws a fantastic one from Johnson, who balances Raiff's exuberance with a study of a life that has been stalled by young motherhood, and the emotions that can come with that. It's one of the best performances you'll see this year. And everyone is good at finding the tone of the film, something that speaks to Raiff's direction too.