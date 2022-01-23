Sundance 2022: Leonor Will Never Die, Utama, You Won't Be Alone

From its opening homage to cheesy B-action flicks of the 1980s, it’s clear you’re in for a good time with Martika Ramirez Escobar’s breezy fantasy “Leonor Will Never Die.” Once a celebrated action director, Leonor Reyes (a charming Sheila Francisco) is three months behind on the rent for the house she shares with her hapless son Rudy (Bong Cabrera). Leonor abruptly stopped directing after a tragedy on her last film, but remains a cult figure. When she sees a contest for screenplays advertised in the newspaper, she sets out to finish the film. That is, until a couple arguing over the wife’s obsessions with soaps leads to Leonor being hit on the head with a falling TV set, sucking her into the melodramatic world of her own creation.

Francisco is an utter delight as Leonor. The abject joy across her faces as she types the script while imaging the shots in her head is a gift, magnified during the coma sequences as she says the lines in sync with her characters and watches in awe as they play out her scenarios.

Equally enthralling is Anthony Falcon as her other son, cheekily credited as Dead Ronwaldo, the same name as the heroic protagonist (Rocky Salumbides) of her unfinished film. Falcon’s deadpan line delivery is a nice twist on the benevolent ghost trope as Ronwaldo’s spirit guides Leonor towards newfound happiness and scolds his younger brother into taking control of his. In keeping with the film’s meta tone, the VFX for his ghostly appearances is reminiscent of double exposure technique’s common in the silent film era.

While the film within the film is definitely the highlight of this meta-fantasy with its swooning melodrama and kickass fight sequence, Escobar grounds Leonor’s journey in genuine emotions, allowing her to ruminate on grief while rekindling old passions. Packed with self-reflexive humor and a deep reverence for the art of filmmaking, “Leonor Will Never Die” establishes writer/director Martika Ramirez Escobar as an artist with a singular voice and bright future in halls of weird cinema.

In the last few years there have been many films about climate change, but rarely has the crisis been addressed as organically—or with quite so many llamas—as in Alejandro Loayza Grisi’s “Utama.” Elderly Quechua couple Virginio (Jose Calcina) and Sisa (Luisa Quispe) run a llama ranch, but a year-long drought threatens to upend not only their humble life, but also the existence of their entire village.