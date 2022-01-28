Sundance 2022: Navalny, Descendant, Aftershock

The hero of this documentary is none other than Alexei Navalny, a politician, political activist, and savvy media figure who has spoken out against Vladimir Putin in Russia in the past, and tried to run against him. The Kremlin hates him, clearly—Putin won’t even say his name during press conferences. Navalny was poisoned by the Kremlin in 2020, creating a type of media circus once the flight he was on had to make an emergency landing. The conspiracy persisted, with medical officials whisking him away before eventually deciding to release him to his family where he could get medical attention in Germany. Throughout the film, we meet Navalny at a bar, in what seems like modern time. He shares his perspective and attitude in a stark interview, showing his persistent sense of humor and lack of ego. It's glimmer of what Russia could look like under a warmer, down-to-earth leadership, all the more sobering when you realize it's not the latest part of the film's chronology.

Roher profiles Navalny by filming him after the poisoning, when he is in a peaceful corner of Germany with his family, restoring his health. With the help of data gurus, Navalny helps obtain the information of the people behind the plot to kill him, tracing it to the Kremlin. The documentary is not about the past—as if encouraging you to do your own Wiki search later—but rather beholding what Navalny decides to do in the face of this immense conspiracy. When he is able to diagram the entire plot to kill, it’s about prank calling and tricking a sleepy chemist on the other end to reveal all the information, a way of exposing Putin to the world media, and sealing the prankee’s fate. And in the movie’s harrowing climax, it's about witnessing Navalny as he decides to return to Russia, challenging Putin to arrest him at the airport.

It’s tricky to recommend “Navalny” as a good documentary, even though it very much is that. It’s entertaining and a jaw-dropping profile in courage—the prank call centerpiece is truly mind-blowing, only to come with devastating gravity like the plane to Russia that eventually lands and puts Navalny back in the hands of Putin. There is something brutally honest about "Navalny" as a high-wire act. The film strikes a singular balance between fearlessness and hopelessness, forcing us to reckon with why he put himself in that position, to not only grieve when he falls.