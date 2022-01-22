Sundance 2022: Master, Emergency, 892

Gail Bishop (the always-stellar Hall) has been named the new “Master,” or Dean, of a fictional New England university named Ancaster, and she’s the first Black one in the school’s history, one that she notes in a speech is as old as the country. Anyone who has spent time on the campuses of century-old institutions like this one can tell you that there’s something creepy about them in the middle of the night, something that feels just a bit off, and that’s the unease that Diallo leans into with her first feature.

As Gail is discovering some of the systemic racism at her level, a new student named Jasmine (the phenomenal Renee) seems to be dealing with something more primal in the stories of a witch who haunts her dorm room. As she too fends off the casual racism of her classmates, she hears stories of the tragedies that have happened in her room, turning what should be a welcoming atmosphere into a threatening one. Diallo occasionally dips her style into Giallo, turning the halls and rooms of the dorm into a nightmare.

Diallo attempts to capture an institutional and culturally embedded racism in higher education and largely white communities through a tale of the supernatural, but she avoids easy conclusions unlike so many of the Jordan Peele clones. It helps to have performers like Hall and Renee who know exactly what tone to strike. The script kind of comes apart at the seams at points—there are times in which it feels almost like a scene is missing, but that confusion could be intentional, designed to disorient the audience—and the final arc of the story feels clunky. Having said that, there’s a lot to admire in “Master,” a horror film that asks how we can possibly find equality if we don’t understand the historic forces that are making it impossible.