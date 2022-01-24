Sundance 2022: A House Made of Splinters, Midwives, The Mission, Sirens

There’s a giant worn-down condominium, located in Lysychansk, Eastern Ukraine, 20 kilometers from the frontline, that doesn’t house soldiers but contains people who’ve similarly been marked by the fog of war. It is a temporary housing situation for orphans as they await a system deciding whether they can return home, find new families, or be turned over to an orphanage. Simon Lereng Wilmont’s “A House Made of Splinters,” a bleak, chronicling of the abandoned children orphaned by the Russo-Ukrainian War explains how not all casualties appear on the battlefield.

The film follows four unrelated children—Sasha, Eva, Kolya, and Alina, with many, many more populating the background—as they navigate the temporary accommodations. They come from alcoholic parents, guardians self-medicating to cope with despair. Each kid initially appears unencumbered by their respective situation, but Wilmont slowly peels back the cycles—drinking, self-harm, violence, and so forth—that these children have either fallen into or are dangerously close to becoming habitual. Simmering underneath the flicker of their smiles, the glint of their laughs, are old souls forced to grow up far too soon.

The film’s emphasis rarely ventures to the tireless adults trying to nourish a healthy, fun environment. They go all-out celebrating Christmas and other holidays, dressing up in costumes, and providing emotional comfort to the kids. Wilmont’s lens, however, stays with the children. Sometimes that scope leaves the details of this system light: what are the perils of going to an orphanage? What will happen to the children there as opposed to a foster family? By following Koyla’s journey we get a slight sense of it, but not enough to wholly understand its dramatic weight.