Sundance 2022: Jihad Rehab, I Didn't See You There, The Janes

Smaker and her crew follow four detainees with ties to Al Qaeda and terrorist training camps—Nadir, Ali, Mohammed, and Abu Ghanim—as they participate in classes that are geared toward reintegrating them into society. They take courses about balancing their finances, Islamic law, and even marriage. One of the main instructors always teaches with a warm smile, a stark difference to how one detainee was told he could not draw a flower at Guantanamo Bay because it was “happy.” Juxtaposing these complicated pasts with the present, the documentary pulls off an incredible feat of empathy: you see these men as people, not just for a certain part in their lives they are trying to move from. You also understand just how horrific and backwards Guantanamo was in comparison, and appreciate the significance in their being able to open and close doors on their own volition.

The process of making this film is far more about us understanding their stories than it is for them. Smaker and her team brilliantly illustrate their experiences of getting into extremism, inspired by the way they choose to express themselves in an art class (watching Abu Ghanim’s single line drawing turns into a whole short film, ending with chaotic clouds of angry scribbles, is especially effective). Smaker pulls out the larger narrative behind it—what they actually felt after 9/11, or the reason that they got involved with terrorism, and usually at a young age. “Jihad Rehab” can be a vital bridge between two mindsets that instantly hate and fear each other, including our own. And at the same time, its clarity reckons with how the Center has about an 85% success rate, that it is not perfect. Still, it believes in these men.

“Jihad Rehab” does not present a type of emotional arc about how these men change at the Center, which can require some adjusting to—it initially seems like we’re in for a gripping emotional journey, especially with the overzealous amount of shots of pigeons bursting into flight in slow motion. Rather this is about what immense power a system can have over someone’s well-being, and how that can greatly lead to their improvement and sense of self. Their treatment within Guantanamo Bay, in the hands of Americans, for example, tells of how much torture is a dead end, creating a trauma this Center also must care for. The same extreme notes are felt when a new regime in Saudi Arabia prevents these men from finding work after they graduate from the program, because they are originally from Yemen, and are also not allowed to leave the country. “Jihad Rehab” makes you look close at lives we as Americans have spent so long trying to look away from, and by the end we better recognize a frustration that can lead to such deadly recidivism. Living in limbo can be its own dehumanizing hell.