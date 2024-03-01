Oscar Predictions 2024: What Will Win This Year

Part of the reason Best Picture favorites win fewer overall Oscars than they used to is likely due to the changing Academy votership, but part of it is also due to the increasing rarity of true zeitgeist blockbusters that trample through awards season. “The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King” was the last movie with double digit Oscar wins (it tied “Titanic” and “Ben-Hur” for a record 11 wins), and that was 20 years ago.

Could “Oppenheimer” challenge those numbers? With 13 nominations and a billion-dollar global take, it has the best chance at true Oscar domination of anything we’ve seen in the last two decades. But 2023 was also an extraordinary year for cinema, and you could make a real case that this is among the greatest crop of Best Picture nominees we’ve ever had. So for as strong as “Oppenheimer” looks, it also faces tough competition and a votership that seems increasingly resistant to sweeps.

How might those competing realities manifest in the Oscar results? Let’s break it down.

Best Picture

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Every great once in a while, we get a Best Picture contender that seems to be what every different type of Oscar voter wants out of a “Best Picture Winner,” all at the same time. “Oppenheimer” is that rare Best Picture unicorn. It enjoyed phenomenal critical success while also becoming both a massive financial blockbuster and (thanks to “Barbenheimer”) a genuine cultural phenomenon. It’s a grand populist period piece that amply showcases every technical aspect of Hollywood magic, while also kind of being a small domestic drama through much of its runtime. It’s an important story about an important person, and it’s by one of the world’s most important filmmakers at the top of their game (and a previously unawarded filmmaker, at that). It was classical filmmaking that employed cutting-edge technical acumen. It has big movie stars, a soaring score, and a show-stopping centerpiece scene that became the year’s ultimate “You gotta see it on the big screen” moment.

To find another Best Picture favorite that checks even most of those boxes, you probably have to go back to 1997’s “Titanic,” which became one of the biggest Oscar juggernauts of all time.

For most of the last decade, the Best Picture race has been defined by pairs of seeming opposites competing for the top prize, from “La La Land” and “Moonlight,” to “Green Book” and “Roma,” or “Parasite” versus “1917,” and “CODA” versus “The Power of the Dog.” But the amazing thing about “Oppenheimer” is that you can pretty easily compare it to either side of all of those matchups. It’s as close as we’ve ever seen to a movie that’s all things to all voters.