From Kristen Stewart to Benedict Cumberbatch: Tribute Highlights from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival 2022

This year’s line-up was especially note-worthy, not to mention Oscar-worthy. In addition to the fete for Barden and Kidman, we virtually “attended” tributes to Kristen Stewart, Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Not all Hollywood A-listers and global movie stars handle celebrity with equal aplomb. Case in point: Kristen Stewart, the recipient of the festival’s American Riviera Award. She sat restlessly through her tribute, one of her crossed legs in constant movement. Host Anne Thompson, the Editor-at-Large at Indiewire, shared with the audience that with each film clip spanning Stewart’s 44 films over a 22-year career, Stewart audibly groaned.

Stewart, Thompson said, has grown up before our eyes. She was 8 when she had an uncredited role in the direct-to-video “The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas,” and 12 when she held her own with Jodie Foster in David Fincher’s “Panic Room.” She has often appeared ill-at-ease on the talk show circuit, but on this night, talking about the work and not saddled with promoting her latest project, she was charmingly good-humored. “I take pride in being a little spastic, restless, and instinctive,” she remarked at one point.

The “Twilight” franchise, in which Stewart starred as Bella “I was born to be a vampire” Swan, catapulted her to superstardom. She recalled when she knew she had “made it.” She was sitting on a porch with her dogs at her feet “smoking a bowl” with her boyfriend when she was “papped,” meaning the paparazzi snapped a photo of her. “I look back on that moment with fondness,” she joked. She also cited “the sound and fury” of her first appearance at Comic-Con as a signifier of her new normal.

But Stewart, Thompson noted, defied conventional career wisdom by taking a series of challenging roles working with foreign directors, including Olivier Assayas ("Cloud of Sils Maria," for which she became the first American actress to win a Cesar award), Walter Salles (“On the Road”) and Pablo Larrain (“Spencer,” which earned Stewart her first Oscar nomination).