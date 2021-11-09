2021 Chicago Critics Film Festival Preview

This year’s slate features a dozen Chicago premieres, including highly acclaimed films that have played Cannes, Tribeca, Toronto, Venice, and Telluride, from filmmakers like Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mamoru Hosoda, Robert Greene, and Sean Baker. An eclectic, fascinating array of styles are on deck for anyone lucky enough to get a pass and experience all 13 films and our Shorts Program. Particularly special events include a 40th anniversary screening of a classic Chicago film, Michael Mann’s “Thief,” a Netflix double feature on Opening Night of “The Lost Daughter” and “The Power of the Dog,” and appearances by Barry Gifford (for “Roy’s World: Barry Gifford’s Chicago”) and Douglas Tirola (for “Berntein’s Wall”) on Saturday. Clifton Collins Jr. will join the lucky audience members on Sunday for a virtual Q&A for his career-best work in “Jockey.” The full schedule can be found below along with links to our coverage of those films when available. Get tickets here or buy a pass and see every screening for only $100.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12TH

7PM: “THE LOST DAUGHTER”

Alone on a seaside vacation, Leda (Olivia Colman) becomes consumed with a young mother and daughter as she watches them on the beach. Unnerved by their compelling relationship, (and their raucous and menacing extended family), Leda is overwhelmed by her own memories of the terror, confusion and intensity of early motherhood. An impulsive act shocks Leda into the strange and ominous world of her own mind, where she is forced to face the unconventional choices she made as a young mother and their consequences. This is Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, based on the novel by Elena Ferrante. THE LOST DAUGHTER also stars Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Ed Harris, Peter Sarsgaard, Dagmara Dominczyk, and Paul Mescal.

Monica Castillo on “The Lost Daughter”

9:30PM: “THE POWER OF THE DOG”

Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch, in a mesmerizing performance) inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother George (Jesse Plemons) brings home a new wife (Kirsten Dunst) and her son Peter, a wispy medical student (a terrifically unsettling Kodi Smit-McPhee), Phil sets out to torment them—until he finds his own dominance threatened. Working with an extraordinary cast, master filmmaker Jane Campion ("The Piano," "Bright Star") remakes the American Western with this continually surprising, gorgeously photographed, and incisive drama about manhood, intimacy, and revenge.