Venice Film Festival 2021: Parallel Mothers, The Power of the Dog

Last year, COVID made it impossible for U.S. residents to attend the festival, and the pandemic imposed sufficient restrictions this year that the Biennalle College panelists are looking at six films instead of three, which I’ll write about in a later entry.

As is true for a lot of people traveling in a post-pandemic world that is not entirely, or even arguably nearly “post-pandemic,” I took off with mixed feelings. The form-filling for international travel, the check-in period at airports, all that sort of thing, have new layers and take up more time. And the waiting at various checkpoints of course adds anxiety. My trip to Venice began on an upsetting note.

Having gotten through various stations, I ran into some fellow film people who were on my flight and had a bite with them. A colleague and I went to the men’s lavatory right by our gate. While going about our business, we heard the voice of a young man yelling at a guy mopping the men’s room floor, for no reason. Soon the man, in his twenties and wearing shorts and a sweatshirt, was yelling the same thing at my colleague as he washed his hands. As I washed my hands, He semi-lunged toward me and continued to shout. I ignored him. I left the men’s room.

My bubble of anxiety was such that I couldn’t summon much compassion for the man, who was clearly intoxicated. I was merely annoyed. I thought, “Hope this guy isn’t on my flight.”

Well, he was. But very soon he wasn’t. Despite the efforts of his traveling companion, a woman, to calm him down (which filled me with resentment—I didn’t want to be on a plane with this guy) he continued to be loud, belligerent, and full of threat. When the couple got to the gate, they were refused. The man was asked to surrender his passport and boarding pass. He wouldn’t. Soon the couple were on a motorized cart, driven by airport security. The man was in a daze, and the woman in tears.