TIFF 2021: Petite Maman, The Power of the Dog, Huda’s Salon

Scout Tafoya and Peter Sobczynski have already praised Celine Sciamma’s wonderful “Petite Maman,” her tender follow-up to the widely acclaimed “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” and I want to add my voice to the chorus of adoration for this moving little film (and I do mean little—it’s an effective 70 minutes). Joséphine Sanz plays Nelly, an eight-year-old girl who has just lost her grandmother. She has been taken to grandma’s house with her mom to help clean it out, but she mostly spends the days walking through the nearby woods. The struggles of her mother’s grief and a difficult relationship between her parents hang in the background, but Sciamma keenly understands how these things can impact a child’s behavior without making them explicit. Still, Nelly is in one of those chapters of a child’s life where a kid knows something isn’t quite right but doesn’t have the emotional vocabulary yet to deal with it the same way that adults try (and usually fail) to do. In an early, beautiful scene, she tells her mother that she wishes she had given grandma a better goodbye. It’s the kind of heartfelt statement that kids make, often with the bluntness and truth that adults use to hide their feelings.

One day, Nelly finds a path that leads her to a house that looks a lot like grandma’s cottage. She meets a girl there named Marion (Gabrielle Sanz), who looks exactly like her and happens to be exactly the same age. The two play together, building forts in the woods, and Sciamma’s delicate drama turns into a subtle fairy tale that allows a kind of emotional commentary on grief that I’ve never really seen before. “Petite Maman” is truly about those years in which we start to realize our parents are human and imperfectly packed with complex emotions—the days we understand that our mom and dad were kids too. It’s a gentle, sweet, incredibly moving film, one of the best of 2021.

Another film that will rank among the best of 2021 when my cinematic year is over is the latest from Jane Campion, returning triumphant after more than a decade since her last film (“Bright Star”). “The Power of the Dog” premiered at Venice and Telluride before jumping up to Canada today for its TIFF premiere. It’s a riveting piece of work, a slow-burn Western that will play in limited theatrical release before a Netflix launch later this year. We will write about it much more extensively in the future, but it’s also one of the biggest TIFF titles, so I thought I’d add my voice to its increasingly rapturous praise now.