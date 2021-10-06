NYFF 2021: Songs for Drella, Marx Can Wait, Il Buco, Belle

The films I was looking forward to the most were themselves echoes. There was Andrei Ujica’s “2 Pasolini,” which recontextualizes footage that the great Italian director shot while scouting locations for “The Gospel According to St. Matthew.” Hearing the words of the gospel over images of the sea and then ending with a blasphemous rap song seeks to connect the legacy of Marxist filmmakers like Pasolini with a more contemporary form of expression. Ten minutes of bliss. The same impulse guides “Marx Can Wait” by one of my favorite living directors, Marco Bellocchio. Bellocchio’s debut “Fists in the Pocket” had been referenced splendidly in Kira Kovalenko’s “Unclenching the Fist” and it comes back again in Bellocchio’s latest. At 81, it’s not surprising he wants to look back. He gathered his surviving family members for a reunion dinner and while he had them he asked them to reminisce on camera about his twin brother Camillo. Camillo committed suicide in 1968 and the family never quite got over it.

Bellocchio was raised in a stereotypically huge Italian family, and he and his twin were the youngest of a half dozen kids (and more when they moved in with their extended family at the end of the War). Camillo was a nervous kid, the only one who cried at the funeral of their father, and the only one not to find a steady profession, to not have a calling in life. He begged his brothers for work, and they couldn’t help him. He was having romantic woes and his depression and anxiety became unmanageable. When he took his life the family all thought it had to have been an accident. Suicide itself was so taboo in Italy, and they just couldn’t imagine it happening to someone they thought they knew so well. Bellocchio had already turned Camillo’s cloying uncertainty into cinema in the form of the character of the little brother in “Fists,” but he would keep revisiting him. He made a film in 1982 called “The Eyes, The Mouth,” which first featured the last words Camillo said to Marco. The elder twin tried to tell Camillo that it was the state apparatus that was keeping him down, and that was why he couldn’t get a job, and Camillo stopped him in his tracks. He never forgot it. He has Lou Castel, his frequent leading man, recount the story in “The Eyes, The Mouth,” and he tells it again here. Not helping his brother would haunt him and his art.

“I really miss you. I really miss your mind…,” sings Lou Reed. The film would be fairly ordinary, formally speaking, for Bellocchio, but he fills it with exciting music by Ezio Bosso, archival footage, and heartbreaking testimony (his sister Letizia, born without her hearing, is a warm and lovable camera subject; watching her continue to struggle with the idea that Camillo indeed meant take his life is devastating) and so the film transcends the approach. Most films that rely on the footage of great films tend to miss them when they’re not on screen, but not so here. The textural gathering in “Marx Can Wait” is ingratiating and ultimately very emotional. Bellocchio won an honorary Palme d’Or this year at Cannes and at 81 he seems to be just as energized as he was at 29. Bellocchio’s documentaries don’t typically have the legacy of his fiction, but this was a worthy addition to his body of work, one of the most impressive, politically astute, and dynamic from the era of Italian modernism. He’s outlived Fellini, Pasolini, Antonioni, Rosi, and Olmi, and he still has so much to say.