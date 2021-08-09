Bentonville Film Festival 2021 Highlights

“Catch the Fair One”

Darren Aronofsky produced this intense, unflinching thriller that features an incredible performance from US boxing world champion Kali Reis. Unlike a lot of athletes-turned-performers, Reis looks completely at home in front of the camera, slipping into her role in what feels like a genuine breakout performance. She stars as Kaylee, a Native American woman with a missing sister who is given evidence to suggest that she’s now been sex trafficked by a nearby criminal organization. She decides to follow the trail of evidence into some of the dark corners of the world, hoping to find her sister or at least enact revenge on the people who took her.

Reis is phenomenal, using her athleticism to turn Kaylee into something like a tightly coiled boxer, just waiting for the right time to throw a punch. Supporting performances, including Kevin Dunn (“Veep”), are strong throughout, and director Josef Kubota Wladyka has an excellent sense of space and pacing, but this is really Reis’ vehicle, and she carries every single scene with a physical intensity that’s tied to her character’s emotional trauma. IFC recently picked this up for a future release and I truly hope it leads to more work from both Reis and Wladyka.

“The Novice”

Another recent IFC pick-up, this intense drama earned raves after its premiere at Tribeca, where it won an acting award for star Isabelle Fuhrman. I don’t suspect it will be her last for this film. Written and directed by Lauren Hadaway, a sound editor on a film that this one has been compared to, “Whiplash,” “The Novice” is the story of a young woman named Alex (Fuhrman), who joins the rowing team at her college. An irrationally competitive person, Alex pushes herself mentally and physically to rise among the ranks from the novice team while also starting a relationship with a woman named Dani (Dilone) and butting heads with a fellow rower named Jamie (Amy Forsyth).