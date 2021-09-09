Telluride Film Festival 2021: The Lost Daughter, King Richard, Nuclear Family

Once you brave the thin air in the San Juan Mountains and the unwieldy state of Colorado’s highways to get there, the Telluride Film Festival offered quite a lot to see in a short amount of time, including silent films from Italy’s Pordenone Silent Film Festival, a selection of movies by guest curator Barry Jenkins, and of course, more new releases than any one person can physically watch over Labor Day Weekend.

Out of so many films, certain themes started to emerge. A number of this year’s movies fretted over the role of parenting, the anxieties around it and questioning the effects one’s decisions had on their children. That’s one of the central tensions at play in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s book, “The Lost Daughter.”

Olivia Colman plays Leda, a professor on vacation on a gorgeous island when a large, rowdy American family crashes her solo trip. A frustrated young mother (Dakota Johnson) in the group catches her eye, and their subsequent interactions bring back memories of her younger self (Jessie Buckley) as a similarly frazzled young mom in an unhappy marriage. The tension between past and present, along its with projections of assumptions and reality, make Gyllenhaal’s feature debut a riveting film to watch unfurl as Leda sinks deeper into her own memories and inadvertently creates more trouble between herself and Johnson’s character, Nina.

Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard” seems to be of two minds about parenting. At first, there’s Richard Williams (Will Smith) doggedly pursuing opportunities for his daughters, Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena Williams (Demi Singleton), to become tennis stars despite their lack of means, proximity to plush courts and the sport’s lack of diversity. He pushes them so hard to be the best, it attracts the attention of a nosy neighbor. But then, Richard has a change of heart, realizing that pushing his daughters to the brink for the sake of success may cause them more harm than good in the long run.