TIFF 2021: You Are Not My Mother, Zalava, DASHCAM

The best of the lot is Kate Dolan’s riveting “You Are Not My Mother,” as confident a feature debut as I’ve seen all year. The Irish writer/director weaves teen angst and mental illness into an updating of a classic Irish folk tale about changelings and doppelgangers. With fantastically committed performances and a deft management of tone, it’s one of the better genre films of 2021.

Hazel Doupe is phenomenal as Char, a reclusive young woman forced to deal with increasing bullying at school by a group of mean girls. As if that’s not bad enough, something is very wrong with Char’s mother Angela (Carolyn Bracken). The dialogue hints at a history of mental illness, and it feels like mom is about to dip into another severely depressive cycle when she just up and disappears. Just as quickly, she returns ... but not quite. Something is wrong with mom.

The center of “You Are Not My Mother,” as Char comes to realize that Angela is living up to the title of the film they’re in, is perfectly calibrated, building tension with each passing scene. My concern was only that the final act couldn’t possibly pay off this tension (a common problem in debuts), but Dolan nails it, ending her film in a series of unforgettable scenes. Her tone management is remarkable, but the film doesn’t work without the complete commitment of Doupe. She is just terrific in portraying the spiral of a girl dealing with the mundane awfulness of being a teenager, and something else unimaginable at the same time.

A similar confidence elevates the intense atmosphere of Arsalan Amiri’s excellent “Zalava,” a film that also embeds cultural folklore within modern horror devices. It’s a story of the complexities of belief as much as it is a traditional tale of possession. Amiri’s visual sense, along with a surprising streak of dark humor, keeps it humming from first frame to last. I’m also always a big admirer of when a horror director can make a mundane object terrifying and, believe it or not, chills will go down your spine with a close-up of an empty glass jar.