I Believe in Individuals: Barry Gifford and Lili Taylor on Roy’s World: Barry Gifford’s Chicago

I must mention your second film directed by Nancy Savoca, “Household Saints,” which Siskel and Ebert hailed as one of the best of 1993, yet it currently isn’t available anywhere other than on YouTube. You portray the devout spirituality of your character in a way that is utterly devoid of caricature or judgment.

Thank you. I remember I did a retrospective at a fantastic museum in Minnesota, the Walker Media Center, and the archivist told me, “Listen, a bunch of your films have only one print, if that. You’ve got to deal with this because people aren’t restoring things. That’s not where the energy is being put.” Here you cite the example of “Household Saints,” which is on celluloid that can disappear. I didn’t know that it was only on YouTube! I’m going to get on that after we get off this call. I loved “Household Saints” because, first of all, Catholics respond to it, and I think that’s important for every group to have something that they can respond to. I wasn’t raised Catholic, but I also think about spirituality, how to connect to something higher and the different ways we can connect to it. I have devotion in a different way—I am devoted to birds—but I’m always thinking about what actions we can take in our lives. As Mother Teresa said, “All these little actions add up.” I loved reading about the saints, thinking about them, and to sort of take what I wanted and leave the rest.

Gifford is often attracted to exploring the lives of outcasts overlooked by society, and one thing I’ve appreciated in your work is how you illuminate the inner life of caregivers—whether it be Eleanor in “The Haunting” or Bessie in the 2017 stage production of “Marvin’s Room, which I was privileged to catch on Broadway in 2017. I relate deeply to these characters, in part due to the caregiving I’ve done for my mother, who has Multiple Sclerosis.

Wow, you really are in a unique situation, so of course you would respond to the characters who are caregivers. I’m not a caregiver to the extent that you are. I took care of my dad for a year and I was more like a patient advocate. But it’s funny, even though I’m not a caregiver, I connect with caregivers too. That role requires a real capacity for many things, and it’s kind of unbelievable that you continue to have the strength or ability to do it again the next day, but you somehow find it within you. It’s a challenge to stay right-sized and not fall into the trap of martyrdom or victimhood. That, in itself, takes a tremendous amount of energy, but the reality is that the other person does need help, and you have the capacity to show up and do it. So it’s complicated. With my dad, I knew it was a real gift to be able to help him die in peace as he transitioned out of this life and into another.

What you saw was the Broadway premiere of “Marvin’s Room,” a play that had originally opened in 1991. I came to New York when AIDS was still happening, and “Marvin’s Room” ran not long after I arrived here in ’88. The play was written for caregivers, really, during the AIDS epidemic, and it was a very different play. It’s interesting how you, being a caregiver, responded to the play in a very specific way, considering the fact that when it initially ran, the audience was comprised entirely of caregivers, and that response of recognition was much more palpable. When we performed the show on Broadway, it was a different time in that not everyone in the audience was caring for people who were dying. I still connected to it, but I had to remind myself that the context was a little bit different, and that it was okay that not everybody was feeling the same way.