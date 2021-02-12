Coming a decade after Wiig and Mumolo's Oscar-nominated script for "Bridesmaids," "Barb and Star" features both Wiig and Mumolo playing best-friends Star (Wiig) and Barb (Mumolo), nice ladies from Nebraska who live together after their marriages ended. They decide to take a little trip, their very first. Naïve and wide-eyed with childish delight, they head to a resort town called Vista Del Mar in Florida, packing their curlers and culottes. (Culottes play a huge role in the film.) Once there, they meet and fall in insta-love/lust with Edgar Pagét (Jamie Dornan), the hottie sitting next to them at the bar. Edgar, though, is not who he says he is. He is in Vista Del Mar at the behest of his employer and (he hopes) girlfriend, an evil spider-woman-type who lives in a high-tech underground lair, dreaming of wiping Vista Del Mar off the map via a swarm of deadly mosquitoes.

You got all that? If you don't, it doesn't matter. What matters is the energy and the confident propulsion of all the silliness, grounded by Wiig and Mumolo, whose characterizations may be broad but never empty caricatures. Wiig and Mumolo met years ago when they both performed at The Groundlings, the legendary improv and sketch comedy theatre in Los Angeles. You can see the basis of that work in their performances here, where they "riff" on each other, picking up internal cues, finishing each others' sentences (sometimes incorrectly), and leaping into the breach of awkward moments with nonstop sometimes desperate babble. What they also manage to do, however, and it's crucial, is give a sense of the very real friendship between these two women. They lose their heads over Edgar in a very funny sequence where the three of them gyrate on the dance floor to a re-mix of Celine Dion's theme for "Titanic," and there's some rivalry for his affection, but none of that causes a breach in the friendship. Well, there is one breach, which then leads to a very funny nod to "Fatal Attraction," but other than that, the friendship is solid. This is refreshing.

A movie like this needs its pace to be on point. If there was any dead air, it'd sink. Greenbaum understands the importance of a well-placed cut (one cut in particular made me laugh out loud). Wiig and Mumolo are so compulsively watchable, together and apart, they keep the whole thing bobbing in the air like a beach ball. The absurdity of the proceedings is highlighted, rather than underplayed. Both villains make lengthy self-pitying monologues as everyone just stands around listening, glancing at each other awkwardly. The entire hotel staff does a massive musical number welcoming Barb and Star to Vista Del Mar. Damon Wayans Jr. is very funny as the most incompetent secret agent who ever existed, revealing his real name and phone number in his first interaction with Edgar, and then saying, "Dammit, I wasn't supposed to do that." Jamie Dornan does an entire musical number on the beach, leaping through the sand, lip synching as he leans sadly against palm trees. It's good to see Dornan loosen up, after his role as Christian Gray in the "Fifty Shades of Grey" franchise, or as the serial killer in "The Fall." It's fun to see him not take himself seriously, as well as going toe-to-toe with both Wiig and Mumolo, who bring out all kinds of interesting "shades" in his talent.