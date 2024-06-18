Black Writers Week 2024: Table of Contents

The following table of contents features all articles published during Black Writers Week 2024 (June 17th through June 23rd). —The Editors



REVIEWS

Naked Acts by Niani Scott



Slave Play. Not a Movie. A Play. by Brandon Towns

FEATURES

Introduction to Black Writers Week 2024 by Robert Daniels & Chaz Ebert

What My Mother Didn’t Tell Me About College by Reginald Ponder

Co-Productions within Africa and its Diaspora Can Encourage Self-Reliant and Sustainable Film Economies by Oluwaseun Babalola

Film Festivals: A Place For Found Family & Cultivating Community by Cortlyn Kelly

Understanding Grief in Rural Canada Through Hulu's Under the Bridge by Kaiya Shunyata

How Women of Color Are Shifting the Narrative by Carla Renata

The LightReel Film Festival Finishes Strong by Charles Kirkland

It's Physical Work: Barry Jenkins on The Underground Railroad by Robert Daniels

You Ready To Be the King?: Fresh Turns 30 by Mack Bates

Orphan Black: Echoes Stumbles Under the Weight of Its Predecessor by Kaiya Shunyata