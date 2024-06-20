Robert Daniels & Odie Henderson Talk Wild Wild West at 25

Robert: Thanks for talking with me today about the Willennium.

Odie: Why you choose this movie, man? Why you choose this movie?

Robert: I knew you’d have fun things to say about it. [Laughs]

Odie: I haven’t seen this movie since it came out, and I watched it yesterday and I noticed several things that were different from what I originally put in my review. And it's 25 years old, right? It blew my mind when I realized it's 25-years-old.

Robert: Yes - we are nearly a quarter century into the Willennium.

Odie: I give him credit for that as someone whose name is also Will, I can take credit for the Millennium. But let's riff, let's improvise. Since you brought this up: Tell me again, why did you choose this movie

Robert: You know what, I have a soft spot in my heart for this movie. I was the precious age of nine years old for the Willennium. I remember the little Burger King steampunk toys they made for this movie. I remember the trailers for this movie too. I remember thinking: Oh, Will Smith. I know him from “Independence Day” and “Men in Black,” and “Fresh Prince in Bel Air.” He was the first movie star that I think I could actually recognize. And not just because it felt like he somewhat looked like me in terms of seeing another Black man on screen. But he was the first movie star that I felt like I knew, and had some kind of name association with the face I saw.

Odie: I could see that. If I had been nine, I would've probably fallen in love with this movie. I obviously wasn't nine. I was far older than nine when I saw this movie. And also I had some background reference of “The Wild Wild West,” the TV show about Jim West, Artemis Gordon, and Loveless, the villain of this movie. I had only seen a couple of episodes of it. It wasn't like a rerun, like some of the other shows that were on—this show started in 1965—so my mom watched it, and I remember my mom liked the show. She was into science fiction.