Producing Visual Anthropology

Visual anthropology is a field under the umbrella of cultural anthropology. It includes ethnography, a detailed written analysis based on observation and participation in fieldwork; documentation, which uses photography, video, and audio to observe and record fieldwork research and practices; and exhibition or sensory media production, which creates and analyzes visual and physical representations of one’s fieldwork. Anthropologists often show visual representations of their fieldwork in galleries, museums, educational institutes, public artworks, and, of course, films.

Visual anthropology and documentary fields grew together as technology and travel became more accessible. Not all anthropologists make documentary films, and documenting people, places, and events can be expressed in various ways. Not all documentaries result from anthropological research, but many of the techniques documentary filmmakers employ today are grounded in traditional ethnographic fieldwork methods.

For instance, observational cinema. One of the most popular anthropologists of the time, Margaret Mead, was known for placing her camera on a tripod and filming over a period of time in hopes of capturing her subjects in their natural routines. While documentary filmmakers of today are not likely to just leave a camera on a tripod for hours, we do see the approach of observing scenes without questions or comments from the director, allowing the action to unfold in real-time in such award-winning documentaries as “20 Days in Mariupol” or “All That Breathes.”

Anthropologists experimented a lot with the form of documentary in the early years, even taking the language of fiction filmmaking and applying ideas like shots, characters, and plot into their documentaries. Robert Flaherty is infamous for his film “Nanook of the North,” which plays with the idea of documenting real life by constructing the scenes themself. Flaherty constructed an igloo and cut it in half to film Nanook and his family as if they lived there. Anthropologists and documentary filmmakers continue to struggle with the ideas of reality vs fiction and authenticity vs. representation.