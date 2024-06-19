Catching a Blackfamous White Whale on Broadway: Purlie Victorious Comes Home

I wrote a piece on “Gone are the Days” back in 2010, and I’ve watched the movie numerous times since then. I was so enamored of the material that my fellow RogerEbert.com contributor Michal Oleszczyk bought me a used copy of the play as a gift. I learned some of the speeches and lines because Davis’ language was folksy and wise, colloquial and cultured:

“What’s wrong with running? It emancipated more people than Abe Lincoln ever did.”

“If slavery comes back, I want to be your agent.”

“That is the biggest lie since the devil learned to talk.”

“Being colored can be a lot of fun when ain’t nobody looking.”

“For he who was my skin’s enemy was brave enough to die standing for what he believed. And it is the wish of his family—and his friends—that he be buried likewise.” (This one’s accompanied by a coffin that’s rolled onstage standing up.)

Purlie Victorious ran for over 200 performances. For the 100th performance, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. attended the show.

Director Nicholas Webster’s cinematic version, which starred all the stage performers except one, was as close as I was going to get to seeing “Purlie Victorious” onstage, since it hadn’t been staged since its original production. Or so I thought.

I always assumed that a revival was out of the question because Davis and company were playing tongue-in-cheek variations of stereotypes like the Mammy, the tough wife, the shifty preacher, the uncultured maid and the Uncle Tom. But upon closer inspection, we see that they are putting on an act to keep those in power oblivious to just how smart they really are. There’s even a line from Purlie that says as much:

“Some of the best pretending in the world is done in front of White folks.”

But most people don’t look at controversial material with closer inspection. So, a stage version of Purlie Victorious became one of my two biggest “white whales.” That phrase, used to define something impossibly desired, was named in honor of the original orca of obsessions, Moby Dick. I’d get this particular white whale when director Kenny Leon staged the 2023 production, the first revival of the play in 62 years.