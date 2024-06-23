Willie Mays: The Greatest to Ever Play

From the beginning, Mays stood close to history. On August 11, the ‘51 Giants were 13 ½ games behind the Dodgers for the pennant. In the final 58 games the Giants went 40-18 to tie the Dodgers, igniting a three-game playoff to determine the pennant. The third game was decided in dramatic fashion by Giants outfielder Bobby Thomson’s three-run homer known simply as the “The Shot Heard ‘Round the World” (the radio call, fortuitously recorded because of a young fan asking his mother to tape it, remains the most famous in the sport’s history). Mays was on-deck for the historic shot and often quipped that he was probably the last person in the ballpark who made it to home plate. Though the Giants would go on to lose in the World Series to the Yankees, Mays was named Rookie of the Year.

Mays’ celebration was short-lived. During the 1952 season he was drafted by the army for the Korean War. He missed nearly two years of his career, curtailing many of the records he could’ve set. Mays, nevertheless, never complained.

Like many other towering pop culture figures, the myth has overtaken the man. Mays’ penchant for rarely gripping—a stance that put him at odds with Jackie Robinson and other civil rights leaders, who saw his silence as detrimental to the cause—remained throughout his life (though he did famously stand up against discriminatory housing in 1957 when he was denied from buying a house in a white San Francisco neighborhood). His wide smile, boyish joy, and fondness for yelling ‘hey’ to get the attention of his teammates, earned him the moniker of the “Say Hey Kid.” That moniker trapped Mays in a kind of amber, an amiable Black man of immense talent who spoke to both sides of the proverbial aisle. In the decades that followed, Mays would be photographed with various heads of state: From Gerald Ford to Queen Elizabeth II, George W Bush and Barack Obama (who would later honor Mays with the Presidential Medal of Freedom).

From dignitaries to little kids, everyone marveled at the legend and aura of Mays. The legend of Mays took hold during the 1954 season, in what also became the beginning of the Golden Age of New York Baseball—the center fielders for its three major teams were Mays (Giants), Duke Snider (Dodgers) and Mickey Mantle (Yankees). That year Mays was selected for his first of twenty-four all-star teams, hit 41 home runs, and won the first of his two MVP awards. Those were all precursors to the most significant event of his career. In game 1 of the World Series against the Cleveland Indians, with the score 2-2 in the 8th inning, a ball off the bat of Vic Wertz appeared ticketed for at least a double in center field. Mays, starting from shallow center, sprinted over 90 feet, turned his back, and caught the ball over his shoulder while somehow throwing it back to the infield in a near-single motion so no runners would advance. The Giants would sweep the Indians, giving Mays his only World Series victory. And Mays, by virtue of “the catch,” would forever be burned into the fabric of the collective memory.