GTA San Andreas and the Legacy of Playing as a Black Guy in Video Games

The history of video games starring Black characters in lead roles can be traced back twenty years to 2004, when a company based out of SoHo in New York City, Rockstar Games, developed and released one of the most significant and highly successful video games of all time: “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.” I was involved in the game’s production as a Lead Analyst in Quality Assurance and can provide some perspective on how the main character of San Andreas was met with backlash due to their race, similar to what Ubisoft is seeing now with this upcoming Assassin’s Creed and their choice of protagonist.

“GTA: San Andreas” would mark the third entry in four years for the GTA franchise, with the preceding titles “Grand Theft Auto 3” (2001) and “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City” (2002) featuring white male protagonists as the main playable characters. “San Andreas” would feature a Black male protagonist in the lead role. If you are from a certain era, most stories in movies or TV shows were driven by characters who did not look like me. Video games were no different. With the story we wanted to tell with “GTA: San Andreas,” along with the gameplay design and an amazing soundtrack that was curated, we were confident we could pull it off. This did not stop some gamers from telling us how they felt about the choice of creating a Black protagonist.

Even though “GTA: San Andreas” went on to become one of the top-selling video games of all time, in 2024, we still see resistance to diverse characters in video games. The language used today is different from what was used twenty years ago, but the sentiment remains the same: some people out there are just not interested in playing as a Black dude and feel the need to let the world know this.

To be clear, “GTA: San Andreas” was not the first video game to feature a playable Black character. Besides sports franchises like “Madden Football,” or “NBA Live,” earlier examples include “Final Fantasy VII” (1997), which had Barret Wallace among its roster of player characters, and “Shadow Man” (1999), with Michael LeRoi (aka Shadow Man) as the latest in a line of voodoo warriors who are charged with protecting the living world from the dead world. However, as popular as Barret was, he was not the main character of “Final Fantasy VII”’s story, and the Shadow Man game was based on a license that belonged to Valiant Comics.