Have An Original Screenplay? Write it as a Novel!

Why Novels Have Better Legs Than Original Screenplays

Many celebrated films and TV shows originated as novels, demonstrating the enduring power of written stories in captivating audiences. This route has proven particularly fruitful for African-American authors, many of whom have achieved critical and commercial success. The hope for the industry is that your story brings a perspective that’s current, fresh, unexpected, or overwhelmingly popular. Here are some notable successes:

The Crossover by Kwame Alexander

Alexander’s award-winning novel in verse about two basketball-playing brothers was turned into a series on Disney+, bringing his poetic storytelling to a new medium. The series won an Emmy for Writing for a Young Teen Program.

The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

This NY Times Best Seller had a profound impact which led to its adaptation into a successful film, highlighting societal issues and resonating deeply with viewers.

The Perfect Find by Tia Williams

Williams’s romantic novel was adapted into a film on Netflix, celebrating love and career aspirations in a vibrant, modern context.

Survival of the Thickest by Michelle Buteau

Buteau’s hilarious and heartfelt memoir was adapted into a Netflix series, showcasing her unique voice and perspective on life and love.

Nappily Ever After by Trisha R. Thomas

Thomas’s novel about self-discovery and hair politics was adapted into a Netflix film, resonating with many viewers.

Blood at the Root of Water by LaDarrion Williams

Williams’s powerful narrative was brought to life on Amazon Prime, highlighting the magical powers of inherited resiliency and important cultural and social themes.