It's About Reshaping: David Kirkman on Underneath: The Children of the Sun

In “Underneath: The Children of the Sun,” a slave in Little Dixie, Missouri in 1857 is thrust into an intergalactic crisis after helping an alien from a crashed spaceship. An ultra-powerful alien artifact passes through generations of bloody fingers and inheritors here on Earth, including the present, and ultimately leads to an epic battle for control.

Jordan Walker portrays the slave in the lead role in which he also appears in the film in current time as Amir. Details of why would spoil the plot of this film that adds a freshness to the time travel conceit.

It’s a complicated and involved plot brought to life by a collective of thespians that included up and coming professionals, Kirkman’s high school classmates and mutual friends. Julisa Powell who is magnetic as Princess Nibira attend high school with Kirkman and was one of the first people he talked to about the project. “She brings such a poise to the screen and is really great at taking higher concepts and grounding them with her performance,” explains Kirkman.

The film immerses the audience deeply in Afrofuturistic aesthetics and it’s a universe clearly inspired by the evolving concept of Afrofuturism. Kirkman created a fictional planet populated by Black people with them in charge which is the fundamental element of Afrofuturism. The set design is futuristic, the costumes as well but with traces of Afrocentric regality culled from traditional elements western African clothing along with make-up and natural hair-stylings that pay homage to African heritage and culture. All elements that support the Afrofuturism ideology.

The central idea of the film was fueled by Kirkman's own experiences, particularly the events that happened in his hometown during the summer of 2014.

The fatal shooting of Michael Brown by Ferguson Police Department officer Darren Wilson ignited an uprising in Ferguson, Missouri. It was an international story that sparked marches on the streets of Ferguson for weeks. The protests were a turning point for many including a young ambitious filmmaker.

“Growing up in Ferguson, I was the kid that was always attracted to stories that offered new perspectives,” says Kirkman. “I would organize friends on my block into groups and divide them into the “bad side” and “good side” for lightsaber battles with tree twigs and plastic baseball bats.”