The Case for a Content Warning for Bad Policing

Captain Howard: Look at all this carnage!

Mike: Aw come on Cap, I didn’t do all this shit. They did this to each other.

Captain Howard: Wait, wait. You didn’t shoot anybody?

Mike: Well, come on Cap, you know I shot somebody.

Pre-program warnings and ratings aim to inform viewers about the content they are about to consume. So, in the spirit of a more informed viewing public, perhaps it is time to list “bad policing” in pre-program warnings and use it as an element of MPAA ratings. In the four years since the murder of George Floyd, there have been numerous conversations about how police officers interact with the public. The Black Lives Matter movement has kept the conversation in the public discourse. Evening news continues to present narratives where the interactions between the public and the police lead to negative outcomes. So maybe it is time to call out “bad policing” as a narrative device.

In 2017, HealthyChildren.org released a report entitled “Glamorizing Addiction: The Problem of Smoking in Movies”. This report contributed to the rise of public concern with the depiction of smoking in entertainment narratives, making claims that film narratives were guilty of glorifying smoking and seducing young people to take up the habit. In response, Congress convened hearings on smoking in film and television programming. This was not the first time the public and Congress had raised concerns regarding the depiction of smoking, but this was the first instance of it happening in the era of streaming, declining box office revenue, and 24-hour news cycles.

Streaming services did not resist adding smoking to the warnings at the beginning of episodes. Netflix, which received a great deal of negative attention for smoking in their program “Stranger Things,” responded to the smoking concerns by requiring that all programming that wanted the TV-14 rating would have no depictions of smoking. In 2019, the MPAA added smoking to the items that could impact a film's rating. While the MPAA added smoking to the list, it did not agree with those who wanted any depiction of smoking to earn the film an R rating. This new classification of smoking has led to a significant reduction in the depiction of smoking in films. Since 2019, content creators have been forced to question whether the depiction of smoking is essential to the narratives they want to tell.