Where’s My Black Girlhood?: The Whitewashing of the Femme Boom

In aesthetic, practice, and media, the theme of the last few months in particular has been girlhood. Because of the hyper feminine balletcore trend spearheaded by designer Sandy Liang, bows, lace, and flats have dominated fashion this year. TikTok trends like “girl math” have demonstrated humorous ways women justify purchases. If you pay cash, for example, it’s free. If you return something to the store and use that refund money to purchase something else, it’s free. “You don’t know me, but I know you” clips have been another emotional trend on TikTok. Women splice together portraits of themselves and other women in their ancestry to illustrate the perseverance of the social obstacles that bind womanhood across generations. These videos have dominated the platform. Women across all avenues are reflecting on the ways and means by which they’ve come to be, and this profound sense of sisterhood felt across social media has been bolstered by the takeover of feminine narratives on the big screen.

While Disney princess films have often served as a young girl’s introduction to feminine fantasy, it’s films like “Barbie” and “Poor Things,” consumed in young adulthood, that sell you on feminine realities. In the current femme boom, these so-called universal female experience films seem to almost inevitably host white faces at their fore. This isn’t to say that Black women won’t find truth and power in “Barbie” or “Priscilla,” but it does mean that once again we’re relegated to the familiar role of adopter, viewing white-centric films that position themselves as pundits of girlhood cinema, without seeing ourselves on screen.

The present girlhood renaissance centers itself on a more fearless, brutal depiction of the process of coming-of-age. These films pridefully dig into the macabre and uncomfortable, swapping “as ifs” for fear and timidity, awkward hilarity, and the plaguing self awareness inherent to the transition from girlhood to womanhood. Problems are no longer glossy and inconsequential. Instead, the troubling realization that you will always be fighting for agency in a world where your male counterparts are gifted it, is highlighted. The unflinching honesty of this lens is encouraged. And yet, this mainstream takeover of feminine stories still pushes Black girls to the sidelines at best, and the bleachers at worst.