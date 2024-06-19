Hollywood Continues to Fail Its Black Final Girls

Despite the Final Girl continuing to be a dominating trope in horror cinema, it is still a startlingly white one. Black women, decades after Clover coined the term, are still not afforded the same care as the women they share the screen with. In allowing more Black Final Girls to take shape, filmmakers could allow for a more nuanced horror genre and one that tells its Black viewers that their stories matter as well. The representation of Black women in horror shouldn’t just be up to Black filmmakers such as Jordan Peele (“Nope”) and Nikyatu Jusu (“Nanny”). The genre desperately needs filmmakers of all races who understand how important it is for Black Final Girls not just to exist but to exist as meaningfully as their white peers.

Two recent films—“Barbarian” and “Talk to Me”—took swings at Black Final Girl representation. Both failed, proving just how bad the present problem is.

While many directors attempt to reckon with the trope by allowing Final Girls to become more expanded than women who simply survive their films, the results for Black women have been middling. It seems like the 2020s are ushering in a new age of horror: the genre is becoming more diverse, and indie-horror productions are dominating at the box office. However, though the genre appears to be the only one that always does well at the box office, has the scope been widened for Black women on screen? While there has been some improvement in representation, there are two recent films that aid in my worries about the state of Black Final Girls.

Zach Cregger’s 2022 film “Barbarian” is a perfect example of how good intentions can go wrong. The film follows Tess (Georgina Campbell), a Black woman who discovers that the Airbnb she reserved has not only been accidentally double-booked by a man but harbors a dark secret beneath it. At first, it appears that the movie might make some good commentary on the housing crisis and Blackness, but it does neither. Halfway through, the film switches from being about Tess to being about AJ (Justin Long), a white man who owns the AirBnB that Georgia is now trapped in.