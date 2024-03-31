Beyoncé and My Daughter Love Country Music

Beyonce continues: "This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t...The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me." If it can be an issue for someone like Beyoncé who was already the artist with the most Grammy wins in history, perhaps my reticence at attending a country music show some years ago wasn't so farfetched.

This is a question I tried to tackle back in 2017 when I wrote about my discovery that my daughter Sonia liked country music. Sonia is cool, in the know, well-traveled and well-rounded. She listens to everything from rap to opera. But it wasn't until we got in her car one day and I turned on her radio that I discovered Sonia's passion for country. I couldn't identify the artist, and I thought the valet had left the radio on a different station after parking her car. Sonia told me, "No, mom, it wasn't the valet. That's Kenny Chesney and this is my music."

I was surprised, only because I had no idea Sonia liked country music or was even that familiar with it. Sonia explained that she liked the folky, soulful sound and stories in country music. "It's kind of like Gospel music," she said. "The songs are full of life-stories that are easy to follow." She said she began liking country when she was about 10 years old and I took her and her brother Jay on a cruise to the Caribbean. She watched "Coal Miners Daughter" in the ship's theatre and was changed. "I loved the movie and I loved the music and I was hooked!"