The Growing Exploration of Masculinity and Vulnerability in Media

With contemporary scrutiny of these scenes, there is now a tiring refrain: Men aren’t men anymore, men are snowflakes, masculinity is dead. We’ve heard it all before. None of these statements are true. Men are still men, but the way they express masculinity has changed. Contemporary cinema, similarly, reflects that change in our society.



Gone are the days of emotionally repressed white action heroes of the 80s and 90s with bulging muscles and cold stares. The modern leading man has an emotional capacity as big as his muscles or lack thereof. Even James Bond, a man of mystery and intrigue, has exchanged his womanizing machismo for the tenderness and self-sacrifice of fatherhood, as seen in Daniel Craig’s latest heroic outing “No Time to Die.” As coined by Robert Connell, “hegemonic masculinity” is the most prevailing form of masculinity legitimizing white men's dominant position in a heteronormative society for demonstrating their superiority, physical strength, and lack of emotions.

Lately, works like “Baby Reindeer,” “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” and “Rye Lane” have attempted to push back against hegemonic masculinity, ushering in a new era of male vulnerability.

This isn’t to say that hegemonic masculinity doesn’t exist in the world around us. We can see that evident in Richard Gadd’s “Baby Reindeer,” a fictionalized retelling of Gadd’s own experience with a female stalker, as Jessica Gunning’s character Martha fetishizes our protagonist's masculine features. With his manly hands and chiseled jawline, Gadd, in Martha’s mind, is the pinnacle of what a man should be. However, her societal expectations and who his character actually is are on two opposite ends of the spectrum. Despite this, Gadd’s character leans into this cultural norm as a majority of men do in reality.

To perform masculinity is to be socially accepted. Under these rules, men aren’t weak; they neither falter nor succumb to outward forces even when those forces are against them. But this ideal isn’t a reflection of reality. Men can be victims of the same patriarchal and chauvinistic systems they sought to uphold. Fear is the catalyst to maintain the status quo, and in Gadd’s case, his performed masculinity stemmed from the vulnerability of enduring a sexual assault from another man in a position of power.