What is the Dune of Your Dreams: Holding Time and Space for Quinta, Ego, Maya, Kristen, Michelle, and Renée

They are undisputed; these women have earned their positions on the thrones of comedy. My surprise came from seeing them recognized as a group in one time and place. It doesn’t happen often in the mainstream. Another shock came when Quinta questioned if she’d be trusted to adapt “The Guest” by Emily Cline because she’s a Black woman, and it’s not what she’s known for. After more conversation, the other women confessed the same uncertainty. Maya added, “They want to see you the way they want to see you.”

“That’s still happening?!”

–Shonda Rhimes, Shonda Rhimes Plans to Return to Her TV Roots..., 2024

How can these six—who would be MVPs on any court, stadium, or level playing field—be denied opportunities to make Hollywood more money than they already do? I won’t falsify this document by pretending I don’t know: it’s because they are women; because most of them are Black women; because some of them are women of a certain age. Their creativity is an ‘unlock code’ to successful content that remixes experiential, genre, culture, and voice. Basically, a license to back the money truck up to the studio and unload.

That’s when Quinta sent out a third shockwave. Whenever she watches something like “Dune” she wonders, “What is the “Dune” of Maya Rudolph’s dreams?” Quinta posits that we’re missing out on “a lot of fun sci-fi stuff” because the industry only wants to exploit her/their pain. It’s a limiting proposition to be sure. And I get it. As these leading ladies of comedy shared their dream projects, my imagination sparked alongside them.

Based on their answers, here are my daydreams for the prompt: What are the “Dunes” of Maya, Quinta, Ego, Kristen, Michelle, and Renée’s dreams?