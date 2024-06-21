Black Out: The Disappearance of Black Couples in Advertising

While my observations are anecdotal, they are not a mirage. Pepper Miller, author of Let Me Explain Black Again, wrote about this phenomenon in a 2017 article about how “mixed-race couples have become the new norm.” Deborah Block wrote about the new normal in her 2021 Voice of America article, “Americans See More Interracial Relationships in Advertising,” citing that it is good business. Melanie Shreffler, editor of Marketing to the Emerging Majorities, when speaking about the growth of minorities, commented that marketers "aren't turning out multicultural ads for the good of society, they recognize there is money involved. If you skip out on a group that is going to be half the population by 2042 — good heavens, who are you marketing to?" This concept holds for the growing interracial couple segment.

However, the focus on interracial or racially ambiguous couples is misleading and even hurtful to Black couples who have been seeking a little love from the advertising community for quite some time. This new normal is not without reason, so let’s examine a few.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of interracially married couples has increased from 310,000 in 1970 to 2,340,000 in 2008, accounting for 0.7% and 3.9% of the total number of married couples in those years, respectively. Justifiably, this trend has advertisers seeking to appeal to this growing market. The interracial couple allows marketers to be relevant to the growing interracial segment while simultaneously signaling that their products work for both Black and White consumers. The racially ambiguous ads are somewhat tricky because consumers may not feel specifically targeted but don’t feel excluded either. Both approaches work from a budgeting standpoint and keep general market advertising agencies at the helm of strategy and development. Why are ads specifically targeted to Blacks when the general market ads can also speak to them? These approaches effectively limit or eliminate the need for target marketing to underrepresented groups.

Visual diversity signals to consumers that companies are aware and sensitive to consumers demanding diversity in corporate actions, from advertising to suppliers to their employees. However, visual diversity can be misleading, showcasing a diversity that isn’t really there. For example, Blacks make up over 13.6% of the U.S. population, but Black CEOs still account for less than 2% of companies in the S&P 500, and that is an all-time high. Visual diversity allows people to see themselves, for companies to create a perception about their brand, and for some brands to create an aspirational expression of where they want to be. Still, the visual expression alone doesn’t tell the entire story.