​Donald Sutherland: The Consummate Character Actor

Donald Sutherland grew up in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, a sickly child in small, rural towns. His first entertainment experience was doing radio news on CKBW in Nova Scotia when he was 14. After three years there, he left to study engineering at the University of Toronto- as a double major in drama. London came next. After drama school, he worked in repertory theater in Perth, Scotland. In the mid-1960s, he earned small character roles in British TV series and horror movies.

With his droopy eyes, he easily could have been typecast for a career in macabre supporting roles in the B movies churned out by British studio Hammer Films. Sutherland had higher ambitions. In 1965, he appeared in the Sidney Poitier submarine thriller "The Bedford Incident." In 1966, he played a friend of assassin Lee Oswald in the BBC teleplay "Lee Oswald: Assassin."

Sutherland's big break arrived in 1967 when he was cast alongside male stars and supporting players in the World War Two hit "The Dirty Dozen." It was then that he came to the attention of millions of U.S. film fans. Three years later, "M*A*S*H" was the first U.S. feature in which he was a lead, along with Elliott Gould. His 1971 co-star in "Klute," Jane Fonda, earned an Academy Award for Best Actress. In 50 years of cinematic work, Donald Sutherland was never nominated for an Oscar. He and Fonda dated for a while, though he was married when they worked on "Klute." His son Kiefer, now an actor, was a product of Sutherland's second marriage to Canadian politician's daughter Shirley Douglas. He remarried French actress Francine Racette in 1972.

Donald Sutherland's star grew during the 1970s, with a filmography including "Kelly's Heroes," "Steelyard Blues," "Fellini's Casanova," and "National Lampoon's 'Animal House,'" in which he played a stoner college professor. In Nicolas Roeg's psychological drama "Don't Look Now" Sutherland starred opposite Julie Christie as a grieving couple visiting Venice after the death of their child. The film is often cited as one of the best British films ever made, and made waves at the time of its release for its controversial sex scene.