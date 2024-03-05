We'll Be Together: A Personal Reflection of Bob Marley: One Love

Bob’s life began in the village of Nine Mile, in St. Ann’s Parish, which is mentioned briefly in the introductory written narration in the “One Love” film. Here, I will honor the living who are working at the Bob Marley Mausoleum in St. Ann’s Parish and working internationally to continue the “One Love” narrative.

Bob was a complex man, his messaging outlasting his patriarchal life, and the women who are carrying his legacy have the privilege of living long and in the truth of his songs.

“We’ll be together/with a roof right over our heads”

As I walked up and down the hills of Nine Mile in St. Ann’s Parish, I was greeted by women old and young who were friendly and dedicated to the villages’ upkeep. Distant relatives of Bob Marley and community members alike work to maintain the Bob Marley Foundation that holds burial grounds, Cedella Marley’s home, and the childhood home of Bob. Because of the work of Ms. Elaine Martin, the compounds’ former cleaner, and Janice Malcolm, who works as the on-the-ground operations manager, international travelers are able to have a smooth experience when traveling from different corners of the earth to pay homage to the reggae superstar. Marian Wray, the main singer on the compound, serenades the mausoleum guests with renditions of Bob’s songs, while Keneisha’s herb cake is sold to lovers of baked goods. Bob’s mother, Cedella, is carried by her own legacy of music and her famed sauces that are loved internationally and managed by her daughter-in-law.

It is admirable that these women, who are not hardened by their lack of recognition in pop media, stand proudly next to their work in building businesses, families, and villages, and often work in tandem with each other, because they know that they bear the brunt of effectiveness, and that their dedication may never receive an audience-wide applause.

The Marley family is incredibly large and members of the family carry his legacy in their own ways. Some of his grandchildren are singers, like Mystic Marley and Selah Marley, while others are dedicated to academia, like Zaya Booker, and fashion, like Justice Marley. Historic in their own right, his female grandchildren are beautifully gifted and shine their own brilliant light.