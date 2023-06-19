Debut feature writers Andrew Pagana and Justin Thomas are ambitious in taking on a poignant story in “Surrounded,” but ultimately fail the character of Mo Washington. There is a characterless quality that occurs from boiling down her identity to her plight alone. Her ambitions, and obstacles in achieving them, are no doubt empathetic, but the writers fail to align enough background to make her character feel deep. We’re given crumbs as to how she arrived, dressed as a man, on the back of stagecoach out west, but not nearly enough to consider Mo a fully-realized person.

Tommy is afforded a greater depth of character than the film’s hero, and consequently, is much more interesting. Mo Washington is mostly wordless, acting on moments of stiffened apprehension and tough-as-nails sharpshooting defense. Bell’s Tommy is the one with the running jaw, bouncing between big shows of ego, waxing poetic on the realities of life on the fringe, and crafting laser focused schemes to try and get Mo on his side.

Wright and Bell have good rapport as performers, but Bell takes too much of the spotlight. Where Wright fails to maintain consistency in her performance, hopscotching believability, Bell maneuvers the spectrum of Tommy’s dispositions gracefully. This may partly be due to more thorough writing on his end, but Wright also never truly feels like she’s committing and tends to lose momentum when her scene partner isn’t steering the ship.

“Surrounded” is much like a play, monologues and all, but lacks narrative drive to keep the film trucking along. The pacing sputters in cycles, with a few minutes of intense action devolving into dialogue-heavy droning and then back again. However, the film’s most effective sequence is a nail biter. In his final role, the late great scene-stealing Michael K. Williams approaches Mo and Tommy in the nighttime, and whether or not he can be trusted is as much of a mystery to them as it is to the viewer.