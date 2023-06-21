Sweet Home Chicago Series for Juneteenth: Video Interview with Filmmaker Mark Harris

Mark was warm, personable and open to sharing how he got to where he is today in his career. He has made over 20 movies to date with no plans of stopping any time soon. His recipe for distribution has grown from pressing his own DVDs and selling them out of the trunk of his car to today, where you can find his movies across multiple networks and streaming platforms at any given time. Mark plans to build a film studio in Belize where he filmed his upcoming movie, “Let Us Make Eve,” which will air on ALLBLK and BET in mid-August. Mark shares sound advice for emerging filmmakers and shares a little about how he overcame his recent writer's block.

In the exclusive video interview embedded below, Harris speaks with me about how he made his first film for $500, taught himself the process of filmmaking, has never taken advantage of the Illinois tax credit, and writes poetry and much more.

Mark Harris Bio:

Filmmaker Mark Harris never set out to make movies. But from an early age he knew two things for sure: he wanted to be his own boss and he loved to write. Now, with over 20 film projects distributed worldwide, this self-taught mogul in the making is just getting started leaving his mark on the entertainment industry...his way.

Mark grew up in Englewood on Chicago’s South Side. Like many youth from his neighborhood, sports was a positive outlet in an environment that was filled with loving families, and riddled with drugs, gangs and violence. Harris would eventually earn a football scholarship to the University of Wisconsin River Falls and study English. Then in late 1992, already being a lifelong lover of films, Harris experienced Spike Lee’s iconic “Malcolm X”, and would never be the same. Soon thereafter, he returned to his hometown and after working a few stints at various jobs, he landed a position as a sales rep at a popular furniture store where, unbeknownst to him, he would meet the first serious supporters of his film career. In 1997, Mark decided to try his hand at writing a screenplay of his own.