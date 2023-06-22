Redacting Racism: Some Thoughts on Race-Blind Casting

The first thing that strikes you about this prequel series is that the world of Rydell is decidedly more diverse than the school we saw in the 1978 musical or its 1982 sequel. Lifting the Greaser-Soc dichotomy from S.E. Hinton’s "The Outsiders,” we immediately note the presence of Latinx, Black, and Asian actors in major roles. In fact, a prominent Soc cheerleader named Rosemary (played by Charlotte Kavanagh), who is the blonde bombshell paradigm personified, dates Wally (Maxwell Whittington-Cooper), an African-American Soc football player, and no one in this show set in 1954 bats an eye.

This new approach to world-building is omnipresent these days. We usually refer to it as colorblind or race-blind casting, but this does not quite capture what’s happening. The shows and films embracing this new approach to historical fiction and fantasy aren’t so much ignoring the races of the actors they’re casting as redacting the existence of racism. The non-white characters in the “Grease” prequel know they aren’t white and refer to it often. It’s just that the world they’re living in is not plagued by the same racial inequality we know—until the writers decide otherwise.

Casting non-white actors in roles not written for them has its roots in the theater and has been common for some time but not without controversy. In 1996, the late Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning African-American playwright August Wilson railed against the practice of colorblind casting. The following year, he further addressed the matter with theater critic Robert Brustein in a two-and-a-half-hour public debate moderated by Anna Deavere Smith at New York’s Town Hall Theatre.

Wilson, a product of the 1960s Black Arts Movement, plainly stated that he objected to Black people performing in plays not written for them, seeing it as an erasure of their identity and a toxic form of assimilationism. (He similarly objected to playing loose with gender in casting). Brustein fundamentally disagreed with the nationalist overtones of Wilson’s approach and voiced doubt as to whether art should be yoked to the cause of revolution like a beast of burden. You can read an account of the exchange here. Needless to say, the debate did not end with a rhetorical knockout on either side. And while it is important to ground any discussion of non-traditional casting with this exchange, it is striking how little currency this debate has today. In many ways, history has turned the page on August Wilson.