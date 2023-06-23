Cootie is sheltered. His adoptive parents (Mike Epps and Carmen Ejogo) keep him cooped up in the house for fear that when people discover him, he will be ogled, tokenized, and eventually disposed of. They keep him fearful with headlines of the giants who came before him, who now exist only in graveyards, science labs, or museums. So when Cootie decides to venture out of their home against their wishes, we’re equally skeptical but intrigued of how the world will receive him. What ensues is an absolute romp of a coming-of-age story, chock full of Cali culture, first love, friendship, and biting social examination.

The 13-foot-tall gimmick runs the gamut of physical comedy and day-to-day hilarity. Cootie’s size is accomplished through CGI, forced perspectives, and practical doll-size props, all of which work extremely well in Riley’s world. It’s incredibly kitschy, and the fun of it remains intact even when it isn't believable. Through tickling sequences, we learn how he eats, uses the bathroom, and eventually, in one of the series’ most memorable moments, has sex.

Jerome embodies Cootie’s physical and social awkwardness with fun-loving empathy. His naivety causes us to view him much like his parents do, with protective care. Jerome manages the clumsiness and curiosity of Cootie without infantilizing him and, in the funnier moments, shows his comedic edge. Whether it’s using superspeed to test the romantic waters with counter worker Flora (Olivia Washington) at the Bing Bang Burger joint, downing a plate of tacos like it's nothing, or assisting his friends in doing two-wheel donuts in their convertible, Jerome’s Cootie is a joy to watch.

Absurdity is the series’ truest commitment, and it functions not only for laughs but thematic support as well. A perfectly cast Walton Goggins plays “The Hero,” a millionaire with a super-suit á la Iron Man (but in the worst of ways). He’s basically a supercop on steroids, flying over Oakland, lauding the importance of law and order, and alerting Black teens that “three or more people dressed in similar clothing may be prosecuted as a gang.” Goggins is absolutely insane in his portrayal, but it’s exactly what the show needs in a ludicrous antagonist.