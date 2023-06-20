An Origin Story for a Gamer Dad and a Gamer Son

I have my own son, affectionately nicknamed “The Sequel” because he shares the same name as me. We share our own bond when it comes to a hobby of mine: playing video games. Oftentimes in those early months, after he was born, I would hold The Sequel in my arms while he was swaddled in his blanket, trying to get him to go to sleep, manipulating a game controller during a late-night gaming session. Before he could walk, The Sequel was holding the grips of a dual analog stick. Like father, like son.

Gaming is a big part of my DNA. Going back to the days of the Atari 2600, I have been (lucky) enough to have game consoles in my home. For my birthday one year, I wished to one day have a job where I could play video games. Many years later, that wish turned true when I was hired as a game tester at Acclaim Entertainment, located in Glen Cove, NY, one of two cities on Long Island.

My job was to find as many defects as "bugs" in games before they were released to the public. “NFL Quarterback Club,” “NBA Jam,” and “The New Adventures of Mary Kate and Ashley” were just some of the titles I got my start with. I was pretty good at my job and ended up being called up by some former Acclaim folks to work for a new game company based out of SoHo, NY, called Rockstar Games in 2000, where I joined the Product Development team as a Game Analyst.

Up until this point, gaming was still considered “kid’s stuff” and not really a viable hobby for adults to engage with. Adults who were considered gamers back then had a stigma of still living in their parents' basement and were not considered people who were married or had kids. Rockstar Games changed all of that. We believed in “making games for people who grew up playing games” and helped usher in the success of games with more mature content, such as the "Grand Theft Auto" and "Red Dead Redemption" franchises. All of a sudden, gaming was the cool thing to do as an adult, and if you were someone like me who grew up playing video games, you now had more choices to reflect content targeted at you. It was no different than watching a movie or TV show geared toward adults.