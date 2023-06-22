Bijan Bayne on His New Book, Black Trailblazers: 30 Courageous Visionaries Who Broke Boundaries, Made a Difference, and Paved the Way

CE: There are so many historical and current Black trailblazers ranging from Dr. Charles Drew who helped advance our knowledge of blood plasma and establish blood banks to Vice President Kamala Harris. What process did you use to select the thirty people who ultimately made it into the book?

BB: The third party representative and I went back and forth selecting from an original 45 or so persons I sent them, until we had 30 names. The persons had to be past and present, both genders, across several areas of discipline, and to have changed the world, or U.S. society.

CE: Are there others who came close to being selected?

BB: Sure. Jesse Owens, Cathy Hughes, Ed Brooke, Jackie Robinson and Sammy Davis, Jr. could have just as easily been named—as could have James Brown or Duke Ellington. Dozens of figures merit inclusion, from Harry Belafonte to Ethel Waters.

I didn't want former President Obama in the text because he is so widely written about elsewhere—even for the age group who do not remember him. I wanted Ella Baker covered for the opposite reason because she is not as widely written about as former President Obama or Vice President Kamala Harris.

Illustration of Louis Armstrong by Joelle Avelino.

CE: Some of the book reviews I read of your book praised you for including facts that were previously unknown. Tell us some things you learned during your research that were new to you.

BB: I learned that Mahalia Jackson sponsored parties for children, that Thurgood Marshall was a practical joker, and that Muhammad Ali had a learning disability.

CE: We have recently lost three of the people in your book: Dick Gregory, Toni Morrison and Sidney Poitier. Did you get to speak to them before they passed away?