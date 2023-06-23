American Black Film Festival Highlights

This year's festival featured an impressive lineup of screenings, panels, receptions, and parties over its five-day duration. Its commitment to providing a comprehensive experience was evident, leaving festival goers eager to participate in every moment. The diverse range of programs ensured attendees had ample opportunities to explore different aspects of Black cinema and engage in meaningful discussions.

Friday

Amongst the notable films available for viewership was “The Perfect Find,” a romantic comedy directed by Numa Perrier, starring Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers, and Gina Torres. During the premiere, I had a chance to interview Gabrielle Union, and she shared that her favorite aspect about playing romantic interest roles is having a chance to embrace complexity and showcase a range of emotions, including humor, drama, and vulnerability. "The Perfect Find" producers Elaine Oliver and Tommy Oliver, were asked "What is it like collaborating with your romantic partner (on a romance film)?" Amidst kisses from Tommy, Elaine answered, “It’s a journey, we have been working together since we met (2013), and at the end, when the baby is out, it feels really good.” The film is scheduled to be released on June 23rd on Netflix, which I highly recommend as a kick start of the summer.

Saturday

"That’s Our Business: A Conversation with Tabitha and Chance Brown," featured a sea of guests with Black hair in all forms of beauty and the eyes of said guests were glued to the stage. Tabitha Brown is a rising Hollywood star whose career in acting was boosted during the pandemic through social media content. “Fridays with Tab and Chance,” a video blog of the married couple, became a hit conversation for viewers amongst social media crowds and is now being developed into an official podcast. Their frankness, clear love, and willingness to support each other through the phases of Hollywood are inspirational, no wonder why no one could look away.

Sunday

The final day of the festival coincided with Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend, adding to the festive and celebratory atmosphere. I asked Jeff Friday what is he most proud of on this day of many celebrations, “It is great to be a father. Raising my children is my number one priority; this (festival) comes second or third. For this (fest) to be as popular and to advance the careers of people of color as it is 27 years later, it is an unbelievable feeling to have sustained this festival for so long.”