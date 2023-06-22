What Now: The Creative Potential in the End of the Superhero Craze

This fatigue is not uncommon. It has been observed in other eras throughout cinematic history. The Western faced a similar challenge when it reached its peak in popularity. As the number of Western films increased, audiences started to grow bored with their formulaic and repetitive storylines, and the genre began to decline as filmmakers and audiences sought something fresh and different, making room for filmmakers like George Lucas, John Carpenter and Martin Scorsese to take center stage. The same can be said for the Hollywood Renaissance era in the mid-1960s to the early 1980s, which replaced the talkies that dominated the Golden Era of Film and substituted the movies of the Silent Era. Like the Cinéma du look of the '80s and '90s superseded the French New Wave, cinema is an ever-evolving medium. All fads end.

The end of this one could herald the return of the indie. After theaters closed, streaming services began paying record sums for indie content, which bolstered the number of subscribers and gave indie motion pictures the life support they needed. Netflix became the frontrunner, continually launching new projects on the platform and acquiring 26 million global subscribers. Thanks to streaming services, indie movies have gained a new audience and received public recognition, often trending on Twitter. This consumer admiration continued even after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted and movie theaters reopened.

Even studios are taking bigger risks to capture the social buzz magic that Netflix created during the pandemic with offerings like "Tiger King." Movies have become fun again as the industry embraces the spirit of experimentation and innovative storytelling. Recent releases like "M3GAN," "Violent Night," "Cocaine Bear," and "Polite Society" have captured the imagination of general audiences, emphasizing the diverse range of stories that are possible beyond the superhero feature.

An example of this audience rejuvenation is the success of "Everything Everywhere All At Once," which was the darling of the 2022 SXSW Film Festival. An indie feature filmed in 38 days with only five VFX artists took on the mammoth task of bringing the multiverse to life. Its originality and creativity eclipsed Marvel’s attempt at the multiverse concept with "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness." The growing public discourse surrounding these projects signaled a shift in audience preferences and a renewed sense of excitement. Monetized memes, as coined by Benjamin Lee, have played a pivotal role in garnering widespread attention. People flocked to the theater as word of mouth about "Everything Everywhere All At Once" spread across social media.