Stigmatization of Mental Health For Black Men Permeates Cinematic Landscape

"Magazine Dreams" boldly illustrates how mental health in the Black community is glaringly ignored and treated like a dirty little secret. A dirty little secret brought on by years of racism, poverty, untreated chronic illness or depression, or even PTSD experienced in something as simple as driving while Black.

Black men have also contended with a long history of neglect that has influenced how generations feel about mental health services. You had to "be strong" to be a man. And strong men didn't need therapists. In addition, there has been a deficit of Black mental health professionals. During shootings in Black neighborhoods, therapists were not routinely called in to counsel and console the children. There seems to have been an unwritten understanding that shielding emotions is a way to face the pressures and dangers of racism.

In addition to “Magazine Dreams,” Jonathan Majors tackles in “Creed III” yet another character mentally stuck in the past and unable to move into the future. Instead of being raised in an environment where he would have been nourished with love and positivity, he has been subjected to unsavory experiences in group homes. He ends up incarcerated. In prison, his mental illness is allowed to flourish. And instead of coming out rehabilitated, his spirit is crushed, and he is looking for revenge. Although we know this is just the plot that propels the movie forward, what would it look like if his character had sought help through therapy?

But there is some hope in the cinematic landscape with films like “HUSH,” a 90-minute documentary discussing the historical and political influences contributing to the suffering associated with Black mental illness, and “I’m Good Bro: Unmasking Black Male Depression.” These films explore the historical effects of slavery on Black men, as seen through experiences in corporate America, marriage, and living in the era of social media. They also tackle the spiritual aspect of mental health in Black men. We are well on our way to bringing this subject out of the closet and into the topics of mainstream conversations.