Sweet Home Chicago Series for Juneteenth: Celebrating Graduates of 2023

They will be presented under the name of the Crane Cougar to whom they are related. And the names of the Crane Cougars are presented in chronological order. (Katherine Anderson, Joshlyn Banks, Chaz Ebert, Sallie Ellis, Isabella Ferrell-Levi, Madie Nixon, Linda S. Reid, Rosemary Slack-Payton and Marlita Thomas.)

Relatives of Katherine Anderson

Katherine Anderson's great niece Ava Spencer graduated from high school with a full scholarship to St. John's College in New York. She was recognized as a straight A student for four years and received a certificate of recognition from the school track team. "I feel proud that I have graduated," says Ava. "My education is extremely important to me, and I am glad that I have made it one step closer to my college degree. My word of wisdom to other students would be to stay focused and consistent. There are so many influences around us it is hard to remain focused on our goals. But if we put in the work great things will come. One change I wish to see in the world is people becoming kinder and not having their guard up. I feel that as a society we need to treat others with more respect."

Katherine's great nephew LaTavian Rudolph-Conwell graduated from 8th grade and received a certificate of recognition as a straight A student. LaTavian was also a primary player on his school’s football team. He was so taken by his award that he cried.

"Graduation has its pros and cons," says LaTavian. "Some people you grew up with you probably won’t see ever again. And for a pro you will have a fresh start at a new school. One change I would like to see in the world is nonviolence." His words of wisdom are, "Doing nothing at all vs. making small consistent efforts. Either one determines your future."

Katherine says that her great nephew Donell Brisco also graduated from the 8th grade and "we are so very proud of him." She notes that Darnell is best known for his public speaking and has delivered speeches originally given by Martin Luther King, Jr. and President Obama.

"The feeling of graduating is an exhilarating experience," says Donell. "Not only because you are taking the next step in your educational experience, you are also bound to meet new people and have new experiences that you will cherish forever. My experience graduating has been nothing short of awesome, although it was very difficult to say goodbye to my classmates. I have many things to look forward to in the next step in my educational journey. One of those things that I look forward to the most is the continuation of my musical journey. Joining a high school jazz band will further my knowledge of music and my skills as a musician. During my time at Ariel Community Academy, I have been able to pick up valuable skills that I believe will enhance my experience in high school. I began playing the trumpet this school year which helped me pick out a clear career path to pursue. My advice to future eighth grade graduates is to be passionate about their education and look toward the future."

