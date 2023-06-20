Black Animation and Me: Where We Came From and Where We're Going

I grew up with an antenna television (remember those?), which meant I often had to wait till the weekend to watch all the cartoons I wanted. Usually, I would tune into the Disney-owned ABC Kids block, which consisted of two Black-led animated shows: "Fillmore!" and "The Proud Family." "Fillmore!" was an underrated police procedural parody about a middle-school safety patrol officer who solved cases.

"The Proud Family" was the first Black sitcom Disney series. It was progressive when discussing social themes about class and discrimination and even shed light on historical topics of Black-American culture that taught me a thing or two. Sugar Mama dating a Tuskegee Airman taught me more about the Tuskegee Airmen than "Red Tails" did and under a shorter runtime. "The Proud Family" was authentic and thoughtful in its social commentary and proudly Black in its pop cultural references. The effectiveness of "The Proud Family" also speaks for itself through the revival series "Proud Family: Louder and Prouder," which recently was renewed for a third season.

Like "The Proud Family," "Static Shock" was also a Black animation milestone and marked the first broadcast cartoon about an African-American superhero. Existing around the airing of those three shows was both validating and inspirational.

Sadly, the late 2000s arrived, and all those shows were either canceled or naturally ended—mostly the former—and kids like me got left with scraps. After Andre 3000's short-lived musical comedy "Class of 3000s" closed up shop as the final remnant of Black cartoons, kids entered a dark age unless their parents let them watch "The Boondocks" on Adult Swim because it was the only Black animated show then. If they didn't, you were out of luck. While cartoons that positively depicted Black characters existed, they were always limited to the supportive best friend role as if it was a biblical requirement.

With the scarceness of shows with Black leads, I had grown an appreciation for the ones of yore. That gratitude strengthened thanks to my mom, who inadvertently taught my sister and me the poor history of Black portrayal within the medium. After the Saturday Morning Cartoon era fizzled out, my mom would entertain my younger sister and me with bootleg-looking DVDs she got from the supermarket titled "Toon Factory." Cartoons on the discs included classic Max Fleischer, Popeye, and Looney Tunes/Merrie Melodies cartoons. None of us knew the Looney Tunes cartoons featured were from the "Censored Eleven" collection (AKA, the straight-up racist shorts).