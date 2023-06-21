Feeling Scene: The Magnetism of Black Punks on Screen

Black artists were there from the start. Death formed in 1964—three years before The Stooges and a decade before the first wave. Death is proto-punk. Meanwhile, recognizing our respect for Jett, Smith, and Sioux, Poly Styrene is our riot grrrl queen. She came first, with much respect due. Being a Black artist in America, no matter what art form, is often accompanied by the mainstream defining you for you. Other industry professionals don’t flinch when they say, “You don’t know the music” or, “You can’t possibly be…” metal, emo, pop-punk, goth, ska, or [insert designation here].

Others can simply show up wearing the uniform—black chipped nails and earlobes rimmed with gauges—but Black Punks are hazed and frequently denied membership. You can see it in the erasure of those early bands, and the lack of buzz for the varied and incredible artists out there now, but you barely see their analogs on screen. Allow me to pause to send thanks to PUNK BLACK, Afropunk, and James Spooner for making space where none was given. Now, back to it.

When watching interviews with Black actors or creatives in Hollywood, you’ll hear stories about executives who thought they could redefine Blackness. These execs are known to decide someone “isn’t Black enough” and say it out loud. Beyond giving notice, no one can define “Black” for us. Painters know the deepest blacks require mixing magenta, yellow, and blue. What I’m saying is: Blackness has many hues. Yet the attitudes so narrowly defining “the culture” leaves us with dissatisfying and damaging archetypes. On television and in movies, so much of our fullness is missing.

We can be everything you’ve seen on the screen, true, but we are far more expansive. Blackness in Hollywood isn’t even a solar system, while we are galaxies. That must be why, when a Black punk character shows up, we celebrate them like a long-lost cousin who finally made it to the cookout. Thus, on this Juneteenth week, we’re rocking with the fictional Black and Afro-Punk characters who reach out and grab us from inside our screens.

“Taking a crap on the establishment. I salute you.” – Hobie Brown, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"