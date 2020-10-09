Home Entertainment Guide: October 2020

Buy it here

"Beau Travail" (Criterion)

It's been fulfilling to watch the esteem for Claire Denis grow with each passing year. She's been critically acclaimed for most of her career, especially after the 1999 release of this adaptation of Billy Budd, but it feels like the young generation of film lovers and critics have really embraced her over the last five to ten years, recognizing that she simply doesn't make bad movies. I was lucky enough to be at an event that honored her at TIFF not long ago, and seeing the outpouring of love and admiration for her entire filmography was just inspiring. She jumps genres with such incredible confidence, and "Beau Travail" remains one of her most hypnotic and poetic films, even more so with this new digital 4K restoration. The release also includes a wonderful conversation between Denis and Barry Jenkins, along with new interviews and select-scene commentary. It's one of the best Criterion releases of the season, and should push the admiration for Denis even higher.

"The Deeper You Dig"

I love how much the wonderful people at Arrow are willing to treat indie genre films like they're widely-acknowledged classics. I don't mean this as an insult at all, but I believe it probably cost more to make these Blu-ray collector's editions than it did to actually produce "The Deeper You Dig," a festival hit credited to "The Adams Family." This truly was a family labor of love as it was written and directed by a husband/wife team, who then cast their daughter in a key role. It's the story of a roadside accident, and the subsequent cover-up by the driver, leading to two haunted people: a mother haunted by the disappearance of her daughter and a man haunted by what he's done. With effective indie filmmaking, this is an obvious cult classic in the making, and I kind of can't wait to see what the Adams clan decides to do next.

