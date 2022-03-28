Home Entertainment Guide: March 2022

Buy it here

Special Features

NEW BONUS CONTENT:

The Godfather: Part III—newly remastered and restored versions of the original theatrical cut and Coppola's 1991 cut (note: these are exclusive to the 4K Blu-ray Collections)

Introduction to The Godfather by Francis Ford Coppola

Full Circle: Preserving The Godfather—Paramount Pictures archivists detail the incredible restoration process with archival footage showing the evolution of the film through various home entertainment incarnations as picture and audio technologies make quantum leaps over the decades.

Capturing the Corleones: Through the Lens of Photographer Steve Schapiro— In this reflective and frank discussion, special photographer Steve Schapiro shares his unique perspective and cherished memories as a witness to the making of this seminal film. Commentary on curated archival images makes for a fascinating, never-before-seen addition to the production's history.

The Godfather: Home Movies— An assortment of 8mm home movie footage shot in 1971 offers a candid glimpse into the production of The Godfather. Shot on location at the Norton family estate on Staten Island's Emerson Hill, this is the first time it's been made available to the public.

Restoration Comparisons— Before and after highlights showcase extensive picture quality improvements to The Godfather.

LEGACY BONUS CONTENT:

The Masterpiece That Almost Wasn't

Godfather World

Emulsional Rescue—Revealing The Godfather

When the shooting stopped

The Godfather on the Red Carpet

Four Short Films on The Godfather

The Godfather vs. The Godfather: Part II

Cannoli

Riffing on the Riffing

Clemenza

The Family Tree

Crime Organization Chart

Connie and Carlo's Wedding Album

2008 Credits

Behind the Scenes

A Look Inside

On Location

Francis Ford Coppola's Notebook

Music of The Godfather

Nino Rota

Carmine Coppola

Coppola & Puzo on Screenwriting

Gordon Willis on Cinematography

Storyboards – The Godfather: Part II

Storyboards – The Godfather: Part III

The Godfather Behind the Scenes 1971

Additional Scenes

Galleries

Trailers

Acclaim & Response

Additional Material

The Filmmakers

"The Kingsman 4K Collection"

I've said it in this column before: the physical media market is becoming one increasingly aimed at collectors instead of casual movie fans. Take the fact that Best Buy has attempted to corner the market on steelbook edition of fan favorites. They know that these movies are readily available on streaming services for the cost of a subscription ("The King's Man" landed on Hulu while it was still in theaters) and so the way to open wallets is to offer something original. And so robust special features and unique packaging are going to become more of the norm, even for recent films. Which brings us to this three-disc set for the films that started with "The Kingsman," collected here in gorgeous steelbook cases, held in a more traditional box set. These films are best appreciated on visual overload, making them perfect for 4K and 7.1 Audio. Find the best HD TV, a great 4K player, and turn them up loud.

Special Features

All the special features from the standalone editions. On "The King's Man":

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK (On the Blu-ray only DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1)

The King's Man: The Great Game Begins Documentary

A Generation Lost – Discover how the filmmakers created a richly textured story that explores the origins of the Kingsman spy organization.

Oxfords and Rogues – Meet the phenomenal new cast of characters Matthew Vaughn has assembled.

All the World's a Stage – Delve into the meticulous world-building of THE KING'S MAN with interviews, on-location footage, artwork, and details of on-set construction and design.

Instruments of War – Experience the analog spy tech and early 20th century weaponry utilized in THE KING'S MAN and see a breakdown of the precise execution and evolution of the major stunts and combat in the film.

Fortune Favors the Bold – Join Matthew Vaughn and his team for music scoring and sound design.

Long Live the Kingsman – Cast and crew reveal their thoughts about their collective journey through the very special experience of making THE KING'S MAN.

Featurettes

No Man's Land – Experience the creative process behind the harrowing knife battle sequence in several stages: rehearsals, storyboards, interviews and on-set footage, culminating with the atmospheric VFX.

Remembrance and Finding Purpose – Learn about amazing organizations such as The Royal British Legion and Help for Heroes, two U.K.-based resources for recovery, well-being and employment for military veterans. Also hear why Matthew Vaughn strongly supports their mission.