“The King’s Man” is a tonal mess. It opens with notes about the inhumane conditions from British soldiers in South Africa and a promise to keep a young Conrad Oxford away from a life of violence. In other words, it sets itself up as a commentary on colonialism and pacifism, two things that are bye-bye by the time Fiennes is parachuting out of a plane and fighting with a mountain goat in the final act. And it’s not like the tone is consistent, as Vaughn's film constantly jumps from a serious war movie with "something to say" to the goofy action aesthetic that fans of the first two movies will demand (and wish they got more of here). It is often stridently self-important in ways this franchise really can’t be. Grafting the over-the-top aesthetic of the first two movies onto fights with Rasputin and actual events from world history is somewhat clever, but why take it so seriously? It’s as if Vaughn and company heard the complaints about the misanthropy in the first two films and so went in the other direction ... until they realized that wasn’t as fun and they turned around.

Consequently, “The King’s Man” only works when it remembers its insane predecessors. A ludicrous scene wherein Rasputin licks Oxford’s leg wound that then leads to a clever action sequence almost brings the film to life, but then it crashes for about another hour until the finale. In that hour, there’s a scene in the trenches of World War I that's way more “1917” than “Kingsman: The Secret Service"; "King's Man" then further intensifies its inconsistency when its climax finally becomes a prequel to what fans know. Almost hysterically, the level-headed Oxford launches one of the worst plans in war movie history, but it leads to a fun, long cliffside sequence and some truly solid action choreography just before and after the villain reveal. About that: It should be illegal to disguise a (kind of obvious) villain for as long as this movie does. After the hundredth shot of the back of his head, I started to imagine funny possibilities. Maybe it’s Blofeld? Maybe it’s Begbie from “Trainspotting”? Maybe it’s The Riddler?!?! The movie lost me with this dumb gimmick.

I suppose that implies this movie ever really had me. It didn’t. This is an odd film, with an undeniably charismatic cast but no real idea what to do with them, and there’s something off-putting about how much it wants to have it all. Action films that are also about pacifism are a tough sell for anyone, but it's impossible for “The King’s Man.”

